Talladega police investigating shooting in Westgate Homes community

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the Westgate Homes community Thursday afternoon.
As of Friday, no suspects had been identified in the case.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers responded to a shots fired call from the Westgate Homes community around 2 p.m. Thursday. The victim, a 27-year-old male, found three bullet holes in the back door and door screen of his apartment.
Officers also found six spent 9 mm shell casing outside another apartment a short distance away.
Thompson said it did not appear that anyone inside the apartment had been hit. The incident report was unclear on what might have been damaged inside the apartment or how many people might have been home at the time.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.