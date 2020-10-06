Talladega police investigating shooting at Westgate Homes

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied apartment in Westgate Homes on Monday night, according to an incident and offense report.
Detective Dennis McDaniel said officers were dispatched to Westgate just after 10 p.m.
Witnesses said someone possibly driving a Toyota Camry had come through and fired several shots at a particular apartment. One of the occupants of the apartment may have returned fire, McDaniel said.
No other description of the vehicle was available Monday afternoon.
The apartment, which was hit at least five times, was occupied by an adult male, an adult female and three children between the ages of 13 and 1. No one was hit.
The adult female lived in the apartment, although the male appears to have lived somewhere else, McDaniel said.
Investigators recovered at least 17 shell casings at the scene. The casings appear to have come from at least two different weapons, one a rifle and one a handgun.
The case remained under active investigation Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.