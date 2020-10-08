Talladega police investigating shooting at Curry Court

TALLADEGA -- A shooting incident in Curry Court on Tuesday night damaged two apartments but did not injure any people, according to a report filed with Talladega police.
Both apartments were occupied at the time of the shooting, one by a 69-year-old woman and the other by a 33-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter.
According to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers responded to a shots fired call at Curry Court around 8 p.m. They were able to recover at least four shell casings and two bullet fragments, but investigators had not located any eye-witnesses as of Wednesday afternoon.
The woman from the first apartment told officers she had been in a back room folding laundry when she heard shots and discovered a bullet had penetrated the front of her apartment.
Shortly afterward, the male victim said he was with his daughter in a back room when he heard a single shot, then took his daughter to a safe spot inside the apartment. He eventually discovered a single shot had penetrated his living room window.
Thompson said three shell casings from a pistol were found in the roadway in front of the first apartment, and a fourth was found in front of the second apartment. Parts of a spent round were recovered in each apartment.
It remained unclear Wednesday if the shooter had been in a vehicle or on foot, and no description was available.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-3624508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.