Talladega police investigating shooting at City Court II Apartments

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence at City Court II Apartments early Saturday, according to an incident and offense report available Monday.
According to Capt. Patrick Thornton, the shooting happened between midnight and 1 a.m. Saturday. The person who heard the shots and made the 911 call was not the victim, however
Thornton said a patrol officer responded to the call but found no damage to the caller’s apartment; while the officer was still on the scene, however, the resident of another apartment said she had found her kitchen window shot out while her mother was still inside her apartment.
The mother was not injured, Thornton said. Investigators found glass from the shattered window and what appeared to be a bullet hole in a nearby drain spout, but they could not find any shell casings or bullet fragments at the scene.
It was also not clear if the shooter might have been on foot or in a vehicle.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.