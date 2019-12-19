Talladega police investigating robbery, carjacking

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a robbery and carjacking that took place Tuesday outside Benny’s Mini-Mart at Howard and West streets.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the victim, a 72-year-old man, encountered and then argued with an acquaintance outside of Benny’s. The acquaintance broke a window out of the victim’s 2006 gray Pontiac Grand Prix with a metal pipe, then attempted to strike the victim with it while he was still inside the car.
McCoy said the victim was able to scoot into the passenger seat and then out of the car to escape his would be attacker, and then get out of the car. The suspect got into the driver’s seat and then drove off with the car.
When it was stolen, the car had the Alabama license plate 61CR800.
McCoy said investigators have a suspect in the case but had not made an arrest.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.