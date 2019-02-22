TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a robbery at Big Dee’s Market on Fort Lashley Avenue on Wednesday night, according to an incident and offense report.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said the cashier reported she was counting down her cash drawer just after 11:30 p.m., preparing to close. A black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, faded jeans and a black and white bandana wrapped around his face then entered the store. His arm was held straight out in front of him as if he was holding a gun, although the clerk said his hand was covered by some kind of cloth and she could not actually see the weapon.
The robber ordered the cashier to back up and not make any noise, then reached over the counter and grabbed about $200 before fleeing on foot. Thompson said he appeared to be running in the general direction of the Talladega College campus.
There is video of the incident, Thompson said, although investigators were still reviewing it Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.