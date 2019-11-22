TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a third shooting into an occupied dwelling reported during the past week, this one on Grove Street.
Investigators do not believe any of the three shootings in town or a fourth in the county last weekend are related.
The incident on Grove Street happened sometime Tuesday night, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, although the victim did not realize her house had been hit and call the police until Thursday.
Thompson said the victim discovered Thursday at least two bullets had penetrated her house. The first came through an exterior wall, through a dresser and then lodged in the headboard of a bed.
The second shot came through an exterior wall, through a picture hanging on the wall and then into an interior wall on the opposite side of the house.
No projectiles or shell casings were recovered at the scene, Thompson said.
“It would appear that this victim was random, or that someone else was the target,” Thompson said. “It was just lucky that no one was hurt.”
Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on Spring Valley Road, just outside of Sylacauga, Saturday night that also did not result in injury to any people.
Back in the city, sometime late Monday or early Tuesday, an incident at Talladega Downs resulted in an apartment and two unoccupied vehicles sustaining damage. Less than 24 hours later, two men, one of them masked, exchanged gunfire at Northgate Place that also resulted in property damage but no injury.
Northgate Place and Talladega Downs are just under a mile apart, while Talladega Downs and Grove Street are about 7 miles apart.
Anyone with information on either the Talladega Downs, Northgate Place or Grove Street incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
Anyone with information on the Spring Valley incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or post an anonymous online tip at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.