Talladega police investigating pair of shootings, no one injured

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating two shooting incidents reported Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson. No one was injured in either incident.
The first incident was reported around 6:20 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Jackson Trace Road.
The couple that lives at the address in question told investigators they had been out in their yard when they heard several gunshots coming from the direction of Angel Lynn Mobile Home Park, then later discovered at least one bullet had penetrated the back of their house.
There were no listed suspects in this case as of Tuesday afternoon, although investigators do not believe the house was targeted intentionally.
The second incident took place just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers were in City Court II responding to a disturbance call when they heard shots, apparently coming from Brentwood Apartments.
Thompson said the officers were not able to locate any damaged property or anyone who had been injured, but they did find three 9 mm shell casings near the entrance of Brentwood on Broadway Avenue.
Anyone with information about either incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.