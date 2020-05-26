Talladega police investigating pair of shootings, no one hurt

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to shootings on consecutive nights that did not result in any injuries.
The first incident took place early Monday and damaged a window in City Court II. According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the woman who lives in the apartment reported hearing the shots around 2 a.m. but did not realize her window had been hit until some time later, when she called 911.
Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to calls of four or five shots fired on East Roberts Avenue in the Bemiston community. There is video from a doorbell camera of a vehicle where the shots seem to have originated, but the vehicle had not been identified, and no injuries or property damage had been reported as of Tuesday afternoon, Thompson said.
Anyone with information about either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-0362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.