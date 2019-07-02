TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating two separate crimes stemming from Facebook Marketplace exchanges at the Hallmark Apartments, according to incident and offense reports.
According to Capt. Patrick Thornton, the first incident took place June 28 between 6 and 10 p.m.
The victim, a Waldo resident, said he was attempting to sell an iPhone XR on Facebook. He was contacted by a potential buyer via text message, who asked for a meeting behind Hallmark Apartments.
When the victim showed up, he said he met was met by a black male wearing a T-shirt and black jeans. The male snatched the phone from his hands and ran off toward Brentwood Apartments, Thornton said. No further description of the suspect was available Monday.
On July 1, a second victim, this one a 20-year-old from Attalla, was trying to sell an Xbox 1 on Facebook for $260.
Again, a potential buyer expressed interest and asked the victim to meet him at Hallmark Apartments. The victim described the person he met as a black male standing approximately 5-feet-6 inches tall with an afro. The ostensible buyer was wearing a black shirt and red gym shorts, and called himself Shaquan, although the victim said he never gave a last name.
The buyer/suspect asked if he could take the console to his apartment and plug it in to make sure it worked. The victim said he was selling it as is and wanted the money first.
The suspect would not agree to this, so the victim eventually allowed him to take the console without paying him anything.
The suspect never returned, and the seller contacted police. When he tried to identify which apartment he thought the seller had gone to, police did not find anyone matching his description.
The descriptions of the two potential buyers were too vague to say for certain if they were the same people, Thornton said, although it was fairly likely the two cases were related.
When buying or selling anything to or from someone you don’t know, it is always best to make the transaction in a public place, preferable during daylight hours.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division has an area in front of its offices on South Street monitored for just this purpose.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.