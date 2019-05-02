TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating at least two auto thefts that apparently involve the same suspect.
According to Capt. Patrick Thornton, the first vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle, a red 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck belonging to an Aliceville resident, was reported stolen from the parking lot of the Budget Inn on Alabama 77 North. It is described as a single cab with a GMC grill and a Chevy tailgate. It had been left unlocked, Thornton said.
There were no witnesses or suspects to the theft, but according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the pickup was recovered Thursday morning in the parking lot of E.H. Gentry on Alabama 21 South. A green 1990 Toyota 4Runner was reported stolen from the same parking lot around the same time.
Thompson said video from the Gentry parking lot showed a muscular black male wearing a white T-shirt, dark sweatpants and a dark colored cap or do-rag getting out of the pickup and checking the door handles on other vehicles parked in the lot. A more detailed description was not readily available Thursday afternoon.
Thompson said video from the motel would be available soon, but was not as of Thursday.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.