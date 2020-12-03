Talladega police investigating one definite shooting, another possible shooting

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to one or two incidents involving shooting into an occupied dwelling Wednesday, according to incident and offense reports.
The first incident was reported at an apartment in Curry Court on Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
The tenant reported a leak in his roof; when a maintenance worker went to check on the leak, he found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the roof of the building. No bullet or bullet fragments were recovered, however. Thompson said without more evidence, it was almost impossible to determine where the shot had come from, what type of weapon was involved or even if something other than a bullet might have made the hole.
The other incident took place across town, on Moon Street, around 10:45 p.m., Thompson said.
In this case, the resident said he had been in his living room with his girlfriend and another friend when someone drove by the house and opened fire.
Thompson said the victim’s Chevrolet Suburban was hit four times, all along the passenger side, and that the girlfriend’s Toyota Camry was hit once in the trunk and once in the driver’s side door. Neither vehicle was occupied.
The house was hit four times, including once just to the right of the front door, once at the base of a window and twice into the base of the porch. At least two shots penetrated the outside wall of the house and struck a wall in the living room.
Investigators recovered a total of 12 shell casings from the scene, Thompson said.
The owner of the house told investigators he planned to “take care of it himself,” and did not wish to file a report. A report was filed, but Thompson said there is little investigators will be able to do in this case without a victim.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.