Talladega police investigating home burglary Sunday night

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Police Department is investigating a burglary Sunday night that resulted in several thousand dollars worth of items being stolen from a Talladega home.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said the burglary occurred sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight. He said that the homeowners left their house to attend a birthday party early in the evening and returned at midnight.
Thompson said the homeowners returned home to the back door having been forced open. He said they found a total of 12 items stolen from the home, and the house in disarray.
Thompson said the items included two Samsung flat-screen televisions, a Playstation 4, a MacBook, two Apple watches, two Diesel watches, $900 in cash, Louis Viuitton purse, a Gucci belt, a ring set and several pairs of designer shoes.
Thompson said no one was hurt during the burglary, but the back door was damaged.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.