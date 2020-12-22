Talladega police investigating convenience store robbery Sunday

Talladega police are looking for two suspects in the armed robbery of a convenience store Sunday morning.
According to Detective Jeremy Falkner, the suspects entered the Benny’s at six points just before 10 a.m. One robbed the till with a handgun and then held the cashier at gunpoint, while the second suspect broke open two gaming machines inside the store with a crowbar, stealing the money inside them.
The suspects were described as Black males, likely in their late 20s or early 30s, both wearing COVID-19-style masks.
It was not clear Tuesday how much money had been taken. It was also not clear if the machines themselves were legal in Alabama.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.