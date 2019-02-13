TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a burglary at the Four Corners Thrift Store on Alabama 77, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the burglary took place sometime between 3 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators found pry-marks on the front door indicating forced entry, McCoy said.
The only items listed as stolen on the incident and offense report were “women’s night clothing valued at $1 and unknown number of DVDS,” he said. It was not immediately clear exactly how many DVDs had been stolen or what titles were missing.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.