TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a burglary at the fellowship hall of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on North Street on Monday evening, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, approximately two large bags full of dry food and frozen meat were taken out of the building Monday evening. Investigators also found pry marks on a wooden door that was likely forced open.
The theft of the food may have been witnessed, although as of Wednesday afternoon, only a vague description of a suspect was available to police.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 265-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.