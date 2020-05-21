Talladega police investigating burglary at Marvin’s Home Center

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a burglary at Marvin’s Home Center in Talladega early Wednesday.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said Thursday that someone cut the fence leading around the back of the store and stole a $120 tool set, two circular saws, two handheld radios and 10 measuring tapes.
Investigators recovered a set of bolt cutters that did not belong to the store near the crime scene, he said.
No suspects had been identified as of Thursday morning, but the burglary was caught on tape. The suspect is described only as a black male wearing a striped shirt and a hat.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.