Talladega Police investigating assault

Talladega Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Spring Street, according to Detective Jeremy Faulkner.
Faulkner said the victim told investigators that he was flagged down near Veteran’s Park by a couple whom he did not know. He gave the couple a ride to the AOC Texaco Station on Cherry Street, bought a flat of bottled water and gave them a ride back to a residence on Spring Street.
The victim told police that when he let the male subject out, he attacked him with a knife. He suffered a black eye and a cut to the side of his head, over his ear, Faulkner said.
The victim appears to have taken himself to St. Vincent’s-St. Clair, where emergency room personnel alerted police that they were treating an assault victim.
There were no suspects in the case as of Monday. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Talladega Police at 256-362-4508, call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web page.