Talladega police investigating armed robbery early Sunday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating an armed robbery at a residence on Wallace Street early Sunday.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the victim is a 41-year-old male who flagged down a patrol officer at a Mapco station just after 3 a.m.
The victim told officers he was approached by a black male standing 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds who was brandishing a gun. The robber struck the victim in the head with the gun, took his cellphone and fled on foot.
McCoy said the gun was later recovered by investigators, but the cellphone remained missing. Investigators have developed a suspect in the case, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.