TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating an alleged robbery at the Budget Inn on Alabama 77 North on Saturday evening, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
The victim in the case, a 23-year-old male, did not report the robbery until nearly 24 hours after it happened, Thompson said. He reported the incident to a police officer at the Helen Keller School, although what his connection to that school is remained unclear. The victim is not a student there, Thompson said.
The victim said he was robbed of an Apple Watch valued at $200 and a gold necklace valued at $150 by two suspects who assaulted him but were not armed. The victim gave investigators two names, but it was not clear if these were the suspects’ real names or not.
The victim also said the suspects had posted Snapchat videos of themselves with the stolen items and bragging about the robbery, but because he had waited so long to report the incident, the videos were already inaccessible, Thompson said.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
Robbery in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.