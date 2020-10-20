Talladega police investigating 3 shootings between Friday, Monday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating three apparently unrelated shootings reported between Friday and Monday.
Two people were injured, but both are expected to recover.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the first incident was reported Friday at Talladega Downs between 12:45 and 1 a.m.
The victim called police after discovering a bullet hole in her living room wall. Two of her windows and her car also had bullet holes in them.
McCoy said altogether, it appeared seven shots had been fired into the apartment and three into the victim’s car, a Toyota Camry.
Investigators recovered 11 shell casings, all appearing to be the same type, from the general area where the shooting occurred. The victim said she did not see anyone, and no other witnesses had come forward as of Monday afternoon.
The second incident was Friday night, around 8:50, at City Court II.
McCoy said patrol officers heard several shots fired coming from the general direction of City Court II. One of the officers responding passed a car driving at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction. Once he pulled the vehicle over, it became apparent the driver had been shot.
The driver, a 34-year-old male, had sustained a total of four gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder, although McCoy said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. The driver was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center for treatment.
The driver and the unnamed suspect in the case got into an argument about something, McCoy said, with the suspect opening fire while the victim was driving away.
Investigators recovered 26 shell casings from the scene of this incident, he added.
The third incident also took place at City Court II late Monday.
According to Detective Dennis McDaniel, it appears that three or four unoccupied vehicles were damaged and between two and four apartments were damaged.
One person, a 20-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and was later transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by Life Saver helicopter early Tuesday.
More than 60 shell casings from at least four different weapons were recovered near the scene of the shooting, along with at least one gun.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, who is the lead investigator in this incident, one of the bullets entered an apartment where a twin size mattress had been laid out on the floor for a young girl to sleep on. A bullet entered the bottom of the mattress and exited near the pillow at the top. If the girl had been sleeping on the mattress at the time, she would almost certainly have been killed.
Anyone with information on any of these events should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.