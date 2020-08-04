Talladega police investigating 2nd homicide in less than week

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to the city’s second homicide in less than a week Monday morning.
According to Capt. John McCoy, police responded to the Bowdon Mobile Home Park between 8 and 8:15 a.m., when they found Corvious Barclay, of Talladega, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
More details will be available after an autopsy is performed at the state forensics lab in Montgomery.
McCoy said investigators recovered what they believe is the weapon used in the shooting and have identified a person of interest, although no arrests had been made as of Monday evening. Both Barclay and the person of interest were inside a residence at the time of the shooting.
Police also responded to a deadly shooting Friday afternoon on the 200 block of East Sloan Avenue. Joseph McClain, 69, of Talladega, was found shot to death inside his car. Kenton Collins, 48, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, with more serious charges a possibility. Those charges do not appear to have been upgraded as of Monday evening, however.
Both cases remained under investigation Monday, McCoy said.