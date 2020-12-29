Talladega police investigating 2 shootings over holiday weekend

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to two shootings over the holiday weekend, according to incident and offense reports available Monday.
Chief Jason Busby said three vehicles were damaged, but no people were injured.
The first incident was reported Christmas afternoon on Howard Street, Busby said. The victim told a responding officer she and another person were in her car on Howard Street when her car was shot into, although when the officer arrived, the car was not there, and the victim could not say exactly where the vehicle had been hit.
There is a listed suspect in that case, Busby added, although he said the relationship between the victim and the suspect was unclear.
The second incident was the following day on Jemison Avenue. In this case, Busby said, two men were sitting in a Honda Civic parked in the yard of a house when they spotted a Black male in a green Jeep. The men in the Civic got out and ran to hide behind a house, when the person in the Jeep opened fire.
Busby said bullets struck both the Civic and a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was parked nearby.
Investigators were able to recover some shell casings at the crime scene; although all the casings appear to be the same size, Busby could not say for certain if they all came from the same gun.
“I want everyone to know, especially the people in the neighborhoods that are victimized by these shootings … that we are working diligently to put an end to these incidents,” the chief said. “Any information that you can provide will be followed up on. Every bit of information will be investigated. You never know which seemingly small bit of information might turn out to be the key to a case.”
Anyone with information on either of these or other incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Anonymous photo and video tips may also be uploaded on the Talladega Police Department’s Facebook page.