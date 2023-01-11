Talladega police investigate why, where car’s occupant was wounded

Talladega police are investigating a shooting that was reported in the city limits Saturday evening, but may have occurred elsewhere.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the residents of a house on Winston Road first noticed a vehicle in the woodline behind their home with hazard lights on. When they went to investigate, they found a 2020 Kia Sorento with an unresponsive woman in the driver’s seat. After knocking on the car windows and getting no response, they called the police.
Curtis said because the car was between two large trees, officers were unable to open the front doors on either side, but did manage to open a back door. The woman in the driver’s seat was bleeding profusely from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the side of her neck.
The woman was disoriented and, in any case, was difficult to understand due to the neck wound, but she appeared to be trying to tell the officers that she believed she had been shot at a club in Anniston, but did not specify which club or when.
Curtis said the 30-year-old victim did live in Talladega, but not in the general vicinity of Winston Drive. The vehicle she was in belonged to her.
The victim was transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega and was subsequently airlifted to Birmingham. No information on her condition was readily available Tuesday.
After the victim had been transported, officers conducted an inventory of the car before impounding it. The inventory turned up small quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine, he said.
The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega County Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com or via CrimeStoppers 24 hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information.