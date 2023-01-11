 Skip to main content
Talladega police investigate why, where car’s occupant was wounded

Talladega police are investigating a shooting that was reported in the city limits Saturday evening, but may have occurred elsewhere.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the residents of a house on Winston Road first noticed a vehicle in the woodline behind their home with hazard lights on. When they went to investigate, they found a 2020 Kia Sorento with an unresponsive woman in the driver’s seat. After knocking on the car windows and getting no response, they called the police.