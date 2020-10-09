Talladega police investigate 3 shootings Thursday night, Friday morning

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to at least three shots fired calls Thursday night and Friday morning, according to incident and offense reports available Friday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, although one of the incidents did result in some property damage.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, it seems likely that at least two of the incidents are related.
The first incident was reported around 8:10 p.m. Thursday night on Knox Street near the intersection with Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard. Thompson said investigators recovered three .40 caliber shell casings and six 9 mm shell casings from the scene but were unable to locate any victims, witnesses or suspects.
The second incident was reported on the 500 block of West Street North around midnight. A 51-year-old woman and 24-year-old woman were inside the residence when, one of the women told investigators, she heard shots and found the glass on her front door had been shattered and a window frame had been damaged.
Thompson said at least one projectile had penetrated the house itself, lodging inside a wall opposite the front door, near the ceiling.
Friday morning, a resident of the 400 block of North Spring Street reported finding shell casings in his front yard, less than 200 feet away from the house that had been shot into.
Thompson said investigators recovered 14 .762 shell casings, consistent with the shots fired into the house on West Street.
The third incident was reported just a few minutes after the first, near the intersection of West Sloan Avenue and Lawson Street, between Talladega Downs and Westgate Homes.
The female victim in this case said she was walking down the street when she saw a dark colored vehicle approaching on Lawson Street. When the vehicle stopped at the intersection, she said someone inside the car pointed a gun at her and fired, although she was not hit.
Thompson said six .40 caliber casings and a 9 mm casing were recovered from this location.
The victim was not able to give any more detailed description of the car or who might have been inside it, Thompson said.
Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.