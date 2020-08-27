Talladega police, firefighters respond to structure fire at old Crown Textiles building

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police and firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning at the old Crown Textiles building on West Street.
According to fire Lt. Tom Rogers, a police patrol car first noticed a column of thick, black smoke rising from the empty facility just after 6 a.m. The patrol car sent word to the Fire Department, and “we were actually en route before we had time to be dispatched,” Rogers said.
Wednesday was not the first time firefighters had been dispatched to the Crown facility, he added. Wednesday’s fire was in a portion of the building where the roof had been burned away years ago.
According to the official fire report, “Contents of the building, which were mostly piled up in an area with an old collapsed roof, were burning. We set up the ladder truck and extinguished the fire but didn’t get every hot spot out because of structural collapse potential.
“Dispatch was notified that the structure would smolder for the rest of the day, and we would be keeping a check on it all day long. The fire was ruled undetermined, but was most likely arson.”
Firefighters remained on the scene until about 8 a.m.
The building appeared to be unoccupied and had no power or other utilities connected to it at the time of the fire.