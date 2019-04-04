TALLADEGA -- The five newest members of the Talladega Police Department graduated from the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy at the Oxford Civic Center on Thursday.
The city also added three more new officers with the previous graduating class in February.
Pictured above are Sgt. Clifford Mize, Chief Jason Busby, newly minted officers Quadarius Cochran, Samuel Gillis, Avery Burr, Corey Phillips and Dillon Garrison, with Lt. Jarred Tomlin and Capt. Patrick Thornton.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said previously she would not be able to attend Thursday’s graduation, but she did make it to the one in February, when Busby was the commencement speaker.