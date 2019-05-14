Talladega Police continued to investigate a fatal shooting at City Court II Friday night, but had not made any arrests as of Monday afternoon.
Deqarius Dante Brown, 27, of Talladega, was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. Talladega Police Chief Jason Busby said he could not comment on how many times and in what parts of his body Brown had been shot. He also declined to comment on what type of gun might have been used, pending forensic analysis.
In addition to the shots that killed Brown, Busby said two nearby apartments, one occupied by three adults and one by one adult, were also struck by bullets during the same incident. None of the people in any of these apartments were injured.
The incident and offense report filed by officers on the scene also lists a person who gave false information to investigators, but Busby said this individual had not been charged with a crime as of Monday afternoon.
Witnesses said a crowd of 20 to 30 people were involved in some sort of altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired. It was not clear what the argument was about.
Although it was unclear if the two events were related, Busby said officers responded to another “shots fired” call in Knoxville Homes several hours after the City Court II shooting. Again, two apartments were hit. One was empty at the time, but the other was occupied by two adults and two children. Again, no one was injured.
A Chevy Lumina with bullet holes in the trunk was also found nearby, Busby added.
Brown’s killing is the second murder in the city of Talladega in 2019. Roderick Leonard Burns was charged with murder in the shooting death of Tourius Samuel Morris on Savory Street in March.
Anyone with information on either of this weekend’s shootings should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.