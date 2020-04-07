Talladega police close investigation into motorcycle accident after taking 2nd look

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police have closed the investigation into a motorcycle accident that took the life of a local man last month, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Roger Frazier, 68, died from injuries sustained in an accident March 22 near the intersection of West Battle and 26th streets.
Police first determined that only Frazier’s vehicle was involved but reopened the investigation last week when the family said some witnesses had left the scene before officers arrived and there may have been another vehicle involved in the accident.
Thompson said he spoke to five different people, including the witnesses mentioned by the family members, and while all of them told investigators they heard the crash, none would admit to having seen it.
Thompson said the condition of the motorcycle also was more consistent with a single-vehicle accident, and the investigation was closed a second time.