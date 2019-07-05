TALLADEGA -- Talladega police Chief Jason Busby gave the City Council a report Monday night on the recently activated Street Crime Unit.
Launched in response to a spate of violent crimes in the city earlier this year, Busby said the unit consists of two officers.
“We wanted to four at first, but we’ve got so many officers who are still in training right now, we just couldn’t make that work,” he said.
When Busby gave his report, he said the unit had been active for two weeks.
“As of last Thursday (June 27), they had made four felony drug arrests, seized guns, arrested suspects with warrants from other jurisdictions and been involved in at least four car chases,” the chief said. “I know that’s not always necessarily the best thing, but when people run, they run for a reason. So we’re on the right track.”
Even more importantly, he added, “During the last two weeks, we have had no shots fired calls whatsoever from Talladega Downs or City Court. Kids are playing there, and people are not just hanging out, so they have made an impact.”
Busby said he planned to add more officers as some of the newer officers become fully trained.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson asked Busby to “relay (his) profound appreciation” to the officers involved.
“People should never have to live with that kind of fear,” Patterson said. “I know that’s not something that changes overnight, but this is a giant step.
“There is no feeling more horrible than to feel that you do not matter. This something that lets people know that they do matter.”
Patterson also raised the question of what is done with the guns that have been confiscated.
Busby said they are tested fired and compared against old crimes. If a gun is stolen, it is returned to its rightful owner after a background check and other steps have been completed.
Obviously, if investigators believe a gun has been used in the commission of a crime, then the gun is kept as evidence. After that, a gun can be considered “condemnable,” meaning that it may be sold at auction to a federally licensed gun dealer. The city participated in two such auctions during the tenure of police Chief Alan Watson; the last one was in 2013.
“We’re very proud of this program,” City Manager Beth Cheeks said, adding “this is something Chief Busby has been doing on his own initiative.”
Cheeks talks taxes
Cheeks went on to mention police protection as only one of the essential services paid for through local tax revenue.
“As we celebrate being American this week, I would like to say a few words on taxes,” Cheeks said, reading from a prepared statement. “Being a U.S. citizen means paying taxes. I have no problem paying my federal income taxes because I know it will go to maintaining the federal highway system, and it has paid for my late husband’s job with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service.
“I have no problem paying my state income taxes because I know it will go to maintain the state roadways and support the state colleges and universities where I got my undergraduate and graduate degrees.
“I pay my property taxes knowing that it is split between the state, the county and the portion that goes to the city is passed on to the city school system to pay the teachers (and) maintain the school system, and I have no problem with that because that is where my son graduated from.
“So where are the taxes that provide funds for the city of Talladega to operate? In the 14 years I have worked in local government, I have become acutely aware of this stream of taxes.
“Taxes for the city are off purchases and business inside the city limits only. If you make a purchase at the Oxford Exchange, the tax money goes to Oxford. If you buy gasoline in the county because you think it is 2 cents cheaper, then the tax money goes to the county only.
“So on this holiday weekend before you head to the beach, buy your beach towels from a store in the city, buy your breakfast biscuit at one our fast food restaurants and, perhaps most importantly, fill up your gas tank at a gas station within the city limits.
“You will always have to pay taxes, but if you make a purchase outside the city, your taxes are not going back into your community to help pave your roads or pay for the programs at the park and rec or pay for that animal control officer, or the fireman or the police officer when you need them.
“Purchase locally so that your tax dollars stay where you want them: in your community where you live, paying for the services you depend on.”
Also Monday, the council:
Approved a private cemetery license for 430 Old Shocco Road;
Announced signs honoring the Talladega High School boys basketball team for its recent state championship had been placed at each of the four major entrances to the city;
Set the dates for the next four council meetings for Aug. 12, Aug. 26, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23;
Approved 15 weed abatement liens;
Accepted forms for Cheeks’ evaluation, as designed by Councilman Jarvis Elston. The completed forms are to be submitted to city attorney Mike O’Brien by July 12;
Heard a request to help the girls 8-under softball team with food and lodging expenses at the state tournament in Montgomery. Although the council did not vote an appropriation, Patterson wrote them a check during the meeting, and the council members pledged to do likewise. The tournament is July 12-14;
Heard Councilman David Street ask about revenue from timber cutting approved by the council earlier this year. Cheeks said the revenue came to about $14,000 and had been paid into the Water Department;
Heard Street ask about the sidewalk across the street from Alabama Power, which Public Works Director Karen Phillips said would be finished soon, and a guardrail on Thornton Avenue at Industrial Machine.