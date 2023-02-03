Talladega police ask for help in locating witness to Oak Grove theft

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a possible witness to a crime.
Kelly Ann Morris is described as a 37-year-old white female, standing 5 feet 5 inches and weighing about 170 pounds.
“Investigators need to speak to Kelly Ann Morris in reference to a theft investigation that occurred in the Oak Grove area,” according to a flier.
Anyone with information on her location should call the sheriff’s office, investigation division at 256—761-1556. An anonymous tip can also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the sheriff’s mobile app.