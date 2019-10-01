TALLADEGA -- Talladega police have arrested a man charged with five counts of statutory rape in Montgomery County, Tennessee.
Ryan Alan Kirkland, 26, of Lincoln, was arrested Monday night after contacting Talladega police in the parking lot of a church at the corner of Peters and Jackson Trace roads.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Kirkland drove into the parking lot at a high rate of speed and complained to the officers that a female was taking pictures of him without his permission.
The officers told Kirkland that was not illegal, but he was not satisfied with that answer.
The officers eventually discovered Kirkland had five warrants charging statutory rape in Tennessee.
Tennessee law defines statutory rape as sexual intercourse involving someone between the ages of 13 and 18 and a perpetrator who is more than four years older than the alleged victim.
Further information on the charges in Tennessee was not available Tuesday afternoon. It was also not clear what brought Kirkland to Talladega.
Thompson said Kirkland is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond pending extradition back to Tennessee. His bond on the statutory rape charges is listed on the warrants at $250,000, Thompson said.
Tennessee law varies the punishment for statutory rape based on the age of the victim.
Montgomery County is northwestern Tennessee, on the Kentucky border. Clarksville is the county seat.