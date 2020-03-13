Talladega police arrest 3 facing out-of-state warrants (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police have arrested three people on fugitive from justice warrants from out-of-state agencies during the past week.
Two were on warrants originating in Georgia, and one came from Texas.
Ryan Cooper Jackson, 19, of Talladega, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his residence, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Police took him into custody after learning the Dallas County Texas Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant charging sexual exploitation of a minor. Details of the case were unavailable Friday, but Thompson said the victim in Dallas was a 13-year-old girl Jackson had allegedly contacted online.
Jackson waived extradition and was being held in the Talladega County Jail without bond as of Friday evening.
Terry John Benson, 21, was actually arrested twice last week, according to Detective Jeremy Faulkner.
He was first arrested at the Talladega Walmart on Saturday evening, March 7, after allegedly shoplifting a University of Alabama cap valued at $10. Benson had two felony warrants from Troup County, Georgia, but authorities there did not respond to a Talladega police request for a copy of the warrant before he was released from jail.
Police came into contact with him again shortly after his release while responding to a suspicious person call at Burger King. This time, authorities in Troup County said they would extradite.
Benson, who is listed on the jail register as homeless, is originally from Valley Grand, in south Alabama. He was wanted in Troup County on charges of failure to appear on felony theft by taking and bringing stolen property into the state charges.
He appeared to be back in jail in Georgia on Friday.
Sherrie Marie Lepard, 40, was arrested at the Talladega County Courthouse on Monday while trying to renew her driver’s license, Faulkner said.
She had felony warrants out of Catoosa County, Georgia, although the specific charges were not clear Wednesday.
According to the Talladega County Jail log, Lepard lives in Pell City; it was not immediately clear why she was trying to renew her license in Talladega County.
She had waived extradition but was still in jail in Talladega on Friday evening.