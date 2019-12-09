Christmas on the Square may be over for another year, but the Christmas festivities in Talladega are ongoing.
The Armstrong-Osborne Public Library is hosting a special Christmas event Tuesday, Dec. 10. There will be storytelling, of course, as well as the opportunity to have your picture taken with Santa Claus.
The program starts at 5 p.m. and is free.
On Friday, the Talladega Parks and Recreation Department will host Dinner with Santa from 5-8
p.m. at the Spring Street Recreation Center. The event costs $8 per head, and is open to children ages 5 to 11. Children will enjoy games, a pizza dinner, photos with Santa courtesy of Perple Mudd Photography and an indoor snowball fight.
Registration runs through Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
For more information on Dinner with Santa, call Lucas Thomas at 256-362-0514 or follow the Spring Street Rec Facebook page.
For more information on the program at the library, please call 256-362-4211.