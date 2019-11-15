TALLADEGA -- Talladega High School’s football team fell to No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright 31-6 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs at Mary Dumas Stadium on Friday night.
The Tigers struggled on offense, particularly in the first half, when Talladega was held to 3 yards of total offense and didn’t get a first down until the 4:17 mark in the second quarter. Talladega finished with 135 yards of total offense.
“We really didn’t get going on offense all night,” Tigers head coach Shannon Felder said. “A lot of that has to do with their defense. There’s a reason why they’re No. 1 in the state and they’ve won back-to-back state championships.
“We just didn’t play as well as we were capable of playing, and I’m disappointed for that, but there were some guys I thought played well and younger guys that played well.
“It’s been a good season. I’m proud of our guys for the things that we did accomplish. I thought we fought hard. We didn’t play well, but we fought hard from beginning to end.”
UMS-Wright defensive back Richard Brinson III picked off Talladega quarterback Nigel Scales on the Tigers’ opening drive, and the Bulldogs scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession courtesy of a 6-yard run by running back Symon Smith go ahead 7-0 early in the first stanza.
Two drives later, Bulldogs quarterback Trey Singleton extended his team’s lead to 14-0 with a 1-yard sneak.
In the second quarter, UMS-Wright pulled further away with a 21-yard touchdown run by Smith and a 24-yard field goal from Pfilip Hunt. The Bulldogs led 24-0 at halftime.
Singleton tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Keyshawn Woodyard on the Bulldogs’ first drive of the second half to go up 31-0.
Scales led the Tigers on a pair of drives into UMS-Wright’s red zone in the fourth quarter.
The first of those possessions came up empty, with Scales’ pass on 4th-and-3 from the Bulldogs’ 13-yard line just out of reach of wide receiver Christopher Burney.
The second, however, prevented a shutout. Scales found wide receiver William Curry in traffic in the left corner of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown on fourth-and-4.
Five to know
- The Tigers’ defense forced three turnovers (two fumbles, one interception), two of which ended UMS-Wright trips into the red zone. Michael McGregor picked off Singleton in the end zone by snatching the ball away from his intended target midway through the first quarter. D’Corian Wilson recovered a fumble by running back Cole Blaylock at the Talladega 3 and advanced it to the Talladega 22. The recovery set up the Tigers’ only touchdown drive.
- Smith finished his night for UMS-Wright with 112 yards on the ground, but he might have had opportunities for more if he hadn’t been injured on his only pass reception of the night. The play went for 3 yards, and he limped off the field.
- Talladega’s ground game produced 22 yards and lost a fumble. The Tigers also muffed a kick return.
- UMS-Wright’s offense finished with 246 yards, 202 of it coming on the ground. The bulk of the Bulldogs’ scoring drives came in short-field situations.
- The victory was the 30th consecutive win for the Bulldogs. UMS-Wright last tasted defeat in a 9-0 loss to St. Paul’s in Week 10 of the 2017 season.
Who said
- UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis on picking up the win: “It was a long ride, four hours, but I was proud of the guys in bad conditions. I think it had rained up here about three or four days, and the field was tough traction. We took care of business. I thought our defense got after them pretty well, and a win now’s a win. You don’t look at 30. All you worry about is that next one.”
- Felder on his seniors: “I feel bad for the seniors, but it’s been a good year for the seniors. They’ve done a lot of things that no other (Talladega) team has done before by winning the first playoff game, making history there and making history by hosting the first home (playoff) game. We certainly have some things to be proud of.”
Up next
- Talladega (6-5) ends its 2019 campaign with a second winning season in three years.
- UMS-Wright (12-0) will host Montgomery Catholic (12-0) in a 4A quarterfinal battle next Friday at 7 p.m.