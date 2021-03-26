'Talladega Nights' star and Pell City native Houston Tumlin passes away

PELL CITY — A Pell City native known for his part in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” has died.
Houston Tumlin, 28, was found dead in his Pelham home Tuesday, according to Alabama Media Group.
Tumlin played 10-year-old Walker Bobby the son Will Ferrell’s character the over the top NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby. While the part was a supporting role, Tumlin and Grayson Russell, who played Texas Ranger Bobby, stole the show in a memorable scene at the Bobby family dinner table.
Houston Lee Tumlin graduated from Victory Christian High School in Pell City in 2011 and served in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army at Fort Campbell, Ky.
He is survived by his parents, Craig and Michelle Tumlin; sister, Hayden Tumlin; brother, Tyler Tumlin; grandparents, Kevin and Debbie Daboin.
Arrangements for Tumlin’s Funeral are being handled by Usrey Funeral in Pell City.
The funeral service will be at noon Tuesday at Victory Christian Church with Pastor David Weir officiating. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon at the church.