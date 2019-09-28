Talladega native Jennifer Barclay, 39, has spent the last year and a half more than 4,000 miles away from home in Wasilla, Alaska, which is approximately 50 miles north of Anchorage.
Barclay is a special education teacher at Meadow Lakes Elementary.
“I really enjoy it here,” she said. “Everyone has been really friendly.”
Barclay first received a degree in sociology from Jacksonville State University. She also holds a degree in special education from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
Barclay said she never initially planned to live in the 49th state, or have a career in education.
“When I was younger, I wanted to be a police officer,” she said.
Barclay said she later discovered that teaching special education was her calling.
Barclay added she was initially set on moving to Japan to teach abroad.
“I was dead-set on moving there until about one month before I had to make my decision,” she said. “I don’t know how to explain it other than it was a sign from God.”
Barclay said remaining in the United States was also a factor in her final decision.
“I haven’t been back home to visit yet, but it’s something that I hope to do at least once a year,” she said.
The greatest challenges of the move have been the time difference, colder weather and the culture, Barclay said.
Recently, temperatures have been in the upper 50s, but Barclay said it will get much colder during the winter.
Barclay said the coldest temperature she has experienced so far is -23 degrees Fahrenheit.
“I definitely didn’t pack the right types of clothes and gear when I moved,” she said. “Living here, you really have to know how to properly layer up to stay warm.”
Barclay said during the winter, her community has what they call “the 60 days of darkness.”
According to Barclay, Wasilla only receives about four to five hours of direct sunlight each day in the winter months.
“The locals really encourage everyone to take their Vitamin D.”
The Talladega native said that since moving to Alaska, it has also made her more of a believer in global warming.
Barclay explained that the historic Portage Glacier isn’t nearly as large as it once was.
“Locals have told me stories about how they used to (be able to) see it from miles away,” Now, you have to take a ferry out to it to really get a good look at it.”
The special education teacher said cuisine in Alaska is also quite different from the typical southern comfort food.
“I eat a lot of fish,” she said. “I’ve also tried moose and elk, which are both really good. Moose tastes a lot like a lean beef. It’s really popular here.”
When asked what has been her favorite experience in Alaska, Barclay replied, “Visiting the different waterfalls and glaciers. I also enjoy hiking. It’s really beautiful out here.”
Barclay originally said she would only be residing in Alaska for five years, but now it's starting to feel like home.
“I’m not sure when or if I will move back to Alabama,” she said. “I’m happy here but am taking it day-by-day. I’m here by God’s grace. I have to give him the glory.”