Talladega mourns death of Kenneth Dickerson, city's 1st African-American fire chief

TALLADEGA -- Former Talladega fire Chief Kenneth D. Dickerson passed away Thursday.
The funeral will be Thursday, Jan. 2, at 1 p.m. at Rocky Mount Baptist Church at 1380 Jackson Trace Road in Talladega. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary.
Dickerson, 66, was the city’s first African-American fire chief and the city’s first African-American department head. He retired in 2006 after 27 years of service.
Just before his retirement, Dickerson said he had only had two jobs in his life: he spent four years working for Bemis Bag Company while trying to get on at the Fire Department, then spent 27 years in the Fire Department, including the last nine as chief.
During a lengthy interview just before his retirement, Dickerson said he had notched several notable accomplishments during his tenure as chief, including a 10-point plan to improve the city’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating; regular testing of the pumper trucks, ladders and fire hydrants; and the addition of a secretary to keep up with records. Firefighters now have at least two hours of training per day on all shifts, and computer systems were upgraded.
Dickerson also oversaw renovations at both fire stations, including the addition of a classroom and a weight room at station one, and the purchase of a rescue truck (with a FEMA grant, another first for the city), an aerial truck and a snorkel truck.
Dickerson was also a respected superior and friend of many of the firefighters he served with. Retired fire Capt. David Vick worked with Dickerson for 17 years.
“We shared a lot of hard times and good times together,” Vick said. “I wouldn’t trade his friendship for anything in the world. I would like to let his family know my prayers are with them, and if there is ever anything they need, they should let me know.”
Larry Vincent, another retired captain who worked under Dickerson, described him as “a good officer and good chief who cared about the citizens of Talladega.”
Retired fire Capt. Ronnie Davis echoed Vincent, noting he and Dickerson once helped a young man put his life back on track. Davis said Dickerson brought the young man to see him, and together they talked to the young man about the path he was on.
“I asked KD about him later, and it turns out he went to college,” Davis said.
Davis added that was not the only time Dickerson showed he cared.
“KD was concerned about the people in the community,” he said. “He wanted to see children of the community do well like he had.”
Davis added that although Dickerson was in charge, he was always respectful of other officers’ ideas and opinions.
Talladega fire Chief Danny Warwick echoed many of those officers in talking about the impact Dickerson had on him as a young man.
“Over 30 years ago … Chief Dickerson became a mentor to a young man having little to no knowledge of the responsibility of a firefighter,“ Warwick said in a statement. “He took that young man and guided him over the years on how to advance in rank.
“Because of the structure and support of Chief Dickerson, I proudly stand in the position that he held, ‘chief of Talladega Fire Department.’ Praying on this same journey that I … shall pave the way for another young man/woman to stand firm and proud to wear the uniform of a first responder.”
Warwick also offered his and the department’s condolences to the Dickerson family.
Dickerson remained active in the community after his retirement, running for Talladega City Council in 2015 and attending the Knoxville Homes reunion last year.
Talladega City Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson knew Dickerson well and considered him “an outstanding chief, a man deeply committed to our city and an exceptional leader. He set an excellent example for everyone that he worked with. Our city is indebted to his family for loaning him to us for as many years as they did.”
Former City Councilman Eddie Tucker also said he looked up to Dickerson both as a neighbor and a local hero.
“He was an outstanding person and he ran a great operation,” Tucker said. “A lot of people may remember there was a big explosion at the propane place, there were tanks exploding outside, and the big ones were getting ready to blow.
“It was hot, it was just blazing hot, but I remember he put on his gear and went right in and got the fire put out. That really impressed me.
“I thanked him then for doing an outstanding job, for being a hero, because if the big tanks had blown up, it would have done a lot more damage.
“So when the opportunity came up, the old fire chief retired, we needed a new one, so we did a national search, but we had a hero in our midst right here. The council agreed that he was head and heels above all the others from the national search.”
Tucker also cited Dickerson’s role in holding fire prevention classes, painting and color coding fire hydrants and other innovations.
“I’m appreciative of everything he did, and he was very brave,” Tucker said. “As a neighbor, he kept his property up and was just a stand-up guy. I would like to offer my condolences to his family.”
Dickerson’s daughter, Patrice Dickerson Coleman, said in a statement, “My father was impactful, not only professionally, but in the personal lives of people as well. He was a loving and dedicated father to my brother and me, as well as his grandchildren.
“Additionally, my father was a man of great dignity and immensely loved his family, firefighting and his community. Our hearts are broken, as my father is already missed.”
Staff writer Taylor Mitchell contributed to this story.