Talladega merchants will host Christmas Open House this week (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- While there will be no Christmas on the Square per se this year, several local merchants will be keeping the traditional Christmas Open House alive.
According to Tina Turner of TB Gifts and Interior Design, “We’re going to be doing pretty much the same things as we have in past years. Each store is going to be doing a drawing for a door prize, just like last year. Of course, we’re going to do everything we can to be COVID-19 compliant. Customers will have to be masked, and we’ll be trying to maintain social distances inside the stores. But otherwise, things will be pretty normal.”
Participants this year, in addition to Turner, include LMo&Co., Shear Studios Embroidery and Vinyl Personalization, Michael’s Menswear and Talla-Floral.
Open house dates will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5, 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days.
For more information, please contact any of the participating businesses.