TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Nettie Bean works on a painting during the 2019 Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday night at the Fox Sports 1 Dome at Talladega Superpseedway.
The gala, billed as America’s largest Mardi Gras celebration north of Mobile, featured an artists auction with works by Bean, Dr. Art Bacon and longtime Gala painter Russell Everett.
The night’s festivities also included three raffles, a live auction, silent auction, music by Mark Lanter’s Bonus Round and a ‘Big Easy’ inspired meal courtesy of Classic on Noble.
Net proceeds from the evening go to support programming at The Historic Ritz Theatre in Talladega. For more photos from the event, see Wednesday’s Daily Home.