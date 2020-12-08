Talladega man shot to death Friday night in Munford (updated with photo)

MUNFORD -- A Talladega man has died of apparent multiple gunshot wounds sustained in Munford on Friday evening.
Corneil Dontavious “DJ” James, 26, was transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center but died of his injuries, according to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones said deputies responded to a shots fired call at the Exxon Station in Munford around 6:45 p.m. James was found in a black 2017 Chevrolet Cruze suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After he died, Jones said, his body was sent to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for autopsy.
Witnesses at the gas station described a black Jeep that had possibly been involved in the shooting. Jones said that Jeep was located Sunday morning at Westgate Homes in Talladega and was subsequently impounded.
As of Monday afternoon, however, there was no description available of a suspect.
“There were lots of people around who left before the investigators arrived,” Jones said. “We’re hoping to hear from some of them soon.”
James was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in July and appeared to be out on bond on those charges at the time of his death. James was also the victim of a prior shooting in Talladega last year.
A prepared statement issued by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said, “This is an ongoing homicide investigation and no further information will be released at this time.”
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or 256-245-5121. Anonymous tips may also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.