TALLADEGA -- A group of women gathered around the spot where the man, who they said was their neighbor and friend, was found shot to death Friday night at the City Court II Apartments in Talladega.
City Police Chief Jason Busby identified the victim as Deqarius Dante Brown, of Talladega.
One woman pointed to the blood stained ground where a small white cup with flowers sat. A pair of glasses lay next to the cup. It was a small memorial for the man neighbors described as someone who always kept to himself.
“He didn’t bother anyone,” said Carolyn Hartley, who knew the 27-year-old victim ever since he was a child. “He was quiet. He didn’t deserve this.”
Neighbors said things were quiet at the apartment complex until 9 to 10 p.m. Friday.
“There were about 20 to 30 people going back and forth,” said Kiundra Miller, who lives at the apartments.
Then there was gunfire.
Sherrell Miller, who was visiting her daughter, said it frightening. Miller said she quickly gathered her family back inside the apartment.
“All I know is that I heard ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,’” she said.
Miller’s adult daughter agreed.
“It was like a war out here last night,” Kiundra Miller said.
When it was all over, Brown, the Talladega native who neighbors said lived with his girlfriend, lay dead on a patch of grass between two apartment buildings.
Talladega County Deputy Coroner Larry Seals said he pronounced Brown dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
Busby said a vehicle and an apartment building were also struck during the hail of gunfire, but authorities do not know of anyone else who was injured in the shooting.
He said the Talladega Police Department is continuing its investigation.
“Investigators are still following up on leads,” Busby said. “We will release further details when we are able.”