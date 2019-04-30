TALLADEGA -- An altercation at Pineview Landing Apartments on Friday morning left a Talladega man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police report.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said police received shots fired calls from the apartments starting around 10:30 a.m., but by the time officers arrived on the scene, everyone had left.
The victim, an 18-year-old male, turned up in the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center later that day.
Thompson said the victim appeared to have been shot three or four times and was later transferred to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.
The case remains under investigation.
The victim was unable to give much of a statement immediately after the incident, but Thompson said investigators have recovered some physical evidence and spoken with several potential witnesses.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.