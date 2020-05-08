Talladega man shot in leg while driving on Avenue H

TALLADEGA -- A shooting incident Friday afternoon on Avenue H left a Talladega man with two gunshot wounds to his leg, according to police.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound in the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega just before 2 p.m. Friday.
The victim, a 20-year-old male, told investigators he was driving near the speed bumps on Avenue H when he saw a smoke gray Dodge Charger turn left. Immediately afterward, he said, he felt a burning sensation in his leg and realized he had been shot.
Thompson said bullet fragments were recovered inside the car, and there appeared to be one bullet hole in the car door. The victim had wounds to the outside of his thigh and the bend of his knee, but it was not immediately clear if he had been hit by two shots or if one shot had exited and reentered.
The victim is expected to recover, Thompson added.
Thompson said the victim could not describe anyone inside the Dodge Charger and did not know who or why anyone would want to shoot him.
The case remained under investigation Friday evening.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.