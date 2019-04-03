TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was shot in the leg during an incident on Burk Lane in Talladega on Tuesday afternoon, according to police Chief Jason Busby.
Busby said the incident occurred outdoors around 4:20 p.m. Several people reported hearing gunshots, but no one saw anything, he added.
Busby said the victim, a 22-year-old, appeared to have been hit at least twice in the leg, but without medical records it was difficult to say. The victim was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance, although it was not clear from the report if he was then transferred to another hospital in Birmingham.
In any case, Busby said the man had been released from the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon, and the case remained under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.