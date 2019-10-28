Talladega Police are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the second non-fatal shooting in town in less than a week.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the incident took place Friday night between 7:55 p.m. and 8:04 p.m. at the victim’s residence on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, near Fort Lashley Avenue. McCoy said the victim, a 41-year-old man, told investigators that someone came and knocked on his door just before 8 p.m. When he answered, he told investigators, three black men pushed into the residence.
Two of the suspects were dressed in brown Carhartt-type clothing, and the third was wearing brown or tan overalls. One of the three was armed with a gun, although it is not clear from the report which one of the three, McCoy said.
Before the burglars fled, the victim was shot one time in the abdomen, and was subsequently taken by ambulance to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. McCoy said he was still in the hospital Monday afternoon, but no information on his condition was available.
The suspects are believed to have approached the house on foot, but it was not clear Monday if they might have had a vehicle waiting nearby.
Although the house is close to the Talladega College campus, McCoy said it was not campus property, and that there did not appear to be any direct connection to the college.
The previous shooting was Wednesday afternoon, when the victim, a 25-year-old black man whose name has not been released, was hit once the in the head while driving a Ford Crown Victoria through the intersection of Mosley and Court streets. The victim drove across East Street to the Tiger Fuel Mart, where he collapsed. That case remained under investigation Monday.
McCoy said that victim had been released from UAB Hospital.
Anyone with information on either shooting should contact the Talladega Police Department at 265-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.