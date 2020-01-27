Talladega man shot dead Monday afternoon; police investigating

Talladega Police are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of West Street North and Henderson Street that happened this evening.
Keuan Lashawn Hall, 21, of Talladega was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:26 p.m., according to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Hall’s home address was on West Coosa Street, just over half a mile away from the crime scene, Murphy added. He declined to comment on where on his body Hall had been shot.
The body was being sent to the state medical examiner’s office, a branch of the Department of Forensic Science, in Montgomery for further examination, he said.
Police Chief Jason Busby said investigators were still working to determine exactly where the fatal shooting had taken place.
The case remained under investigation, and no arrests had been made as of 8 p.m.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.