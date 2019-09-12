TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth after he pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine.
Jerry Lenden Whitten, 43, had three prior felony convictions, all for robbery in the first degree, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens. Under Alabama’s sentencing guidelines, life without parole was actually the minimum sentence available.
Giddens said the trafficking charge stemmed from Whitten being in possession of between 30 and 31 grams of methamphetamine. The minimum amount for a trafficking charge is 28 grams.
Whitten and five other people were arrested in the summer of 2015 after a raid at his residence on Flying L Ranch Road, according to accounts published at the time.
In addition to Talladega police and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a state SWAT team participated in the raid.
Also in court this week, Hollingsworth sentenced:
Christopher Bryant, 33, to 10 years, split, 158 days to serve and 24 months probation for assault in the second degree and attempting to elude;
Casey Miles Russell, 32, to 15 years, split, 269 days to serve, 24 months probation, for escape in the third degree;
Dakota Ryan Matson, 23, to 31 months suspended, 24 months probation each for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of burglary in the third degree. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed;
Terry Lee Calhoun, 47, to 117 months, split, 580 days to serve and 24 months probation each for burglary in the third degree and two counts of forgery in the third degree;
Amanda Dawn Clay, 35, to 104 months, split, 276 days to serve and 24 months probation each for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance, and 276 days in jail each for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Clay was indicted on a charge of trafficking but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession with intent to distribute;
Foster Marquise Elston, 38, to 60 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Dennis Michael Farmer, 56, to 22 months suspended, 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree;
Melissa Kaye Vermillion, 30, to 10 years suspended, 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree;
Calvin Bernard Marbury, 53, to 10 years, split, 242 days to serve, 24 months probation for assault in the second degree;
Hali Nicole Carden, 25, to 24 months suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. A possession of drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed;
Lucian Butera to 22 months suspended, 24 months probation for breaking into and entering an automobile;
Nicholas Case to 24 months suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 316 days in jail each for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia in one case, and 24 months suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 267 days in jail each for possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a false name to law enforcement;
Aqueem Millender to 100 months, split, 20 months to serve and 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree; and
John H. Wilson to 58 months, split, 15 months to serve and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 365 days in jail for attempting to elude.