Talladega man pleads guilty to sexually abusing four boys

A Talladega man accused of sexually abusing numerous children has pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Logan Alexander Chartrand, 22, is still facing charges of first degree rape, first degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child in cases involving five more victims.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Chartrand will be sentenced in August by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. He will likely face 20 years in prison, with no possibility of parole until he has served his sentence day for day.
The four victims in the cases that Chartrand has already pleaded guilty to were all boys under the age of 12 who were forcibly subjected to sexual contact between December of 2018 and December of 2020.
In the rape and sodomy cases that are still pending, the victims were four girls and one boy who were all allegedly attacked between 2018 and 2021. Chartrand's crimes were committed all over Talladega County, with three of alleged incidents taking place in Lincoln, one in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the rest in the city of Talladega.
All of the victims were interviewed by the staff at Palmer Place, the children’s advocacy center of Talladega and surrounding counties.
The Talladega County Department of Human Resources was also involved in the investigation.
The oldest victim overall was a 12-year-old girl, and the youngest is a 3-year-old boy, according to information released by law enforcement at the time of Chartrand’s arrest in April, 2021. He has been in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $1 million bond since his initial arrest.
Giddens said Tuesday that Chartrand would appear in court on the remaining charges sometime in August, but that a specific date had not been set.
Rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree are both Class A felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.