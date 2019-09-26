TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega man has pleaded guilty to a rape in the first degree that occurred in 2017, while he was out on parole for murder.
Andrew Ford, 43, entered his plea earlier this week before Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. According to Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, Ford will be sentenced on the rape charge Oct. 15.
Ford was charged with forcibly raping a 19-year-old woman at his residence on Sept. 24, 2017. The victim knew Ford, Kilgore said.
In addition to the victim’s testimony, Kilgore added, the prosecution was planning to introduce evidence at trial from the state Department of Forensic Sciences, which identified Ford’s DNA inside the victim.
“We were blessed to have physical evidence in this case as well as witness testimony,” she said.
Two days after the rape, Ford went to see his probation officer, according to information released at the time. A routine search of his vehicle turned up an unlabeled pill bottle containing what turned out to be Hydrocodone. He was arrested on drug charges while the rape investigation was still ongoing.
According to court records available online, Ford also pleaded guilty to murder in Clay County in 1998 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Details of the killing were not readily available Thursday, other than the fact the crime was committed on Christmas Eve, 1997.
It was not immediately clear when Ford was paroled, but Kilgore said he had been out of prison for a relatively short time when he was arrested on the new charges.
His parole was revoked based on the new charges, and he has been back in prison serving the remainder of his 25-year sentence since then.
It was not clear what the status of the drug charge was as of Thursday afternoon.
Rape in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, carrying a penalty of 10 to 99 years in prison. With one prior felony conviction, the minimum sentence rises to 15 years.
Talladega police Capt. John McCoy led the investigation into the rape.
Also in court this week:
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Jacob Nathaniel Todd, 27, to attempted assault in the first degree. Todd was indicted on a charge of attempted murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. The original charged stemmed from Todd opening fire on Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and Moody police, who were trying to serve him with an assault warrant from St. Clair County;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Thomas Leroy Hughes, 64, to possession of a forged instrument;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Brittany Kay Swain, 34, for possession or sale of a short barreled shotgun;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Brittany Lashae Edwards, 23, to theft of property in the fourth degree; Edwards was indicted on a charge of theft of property in the second degree but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge;
Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Douglas Keith, of Childersburg, for reckless manslaughter. Keith caused an accident that killed Henry Arthur Curry, 67, also of Childersburg, in 2016;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Tyler Reaves, 22, to rape in the second degree. Reaves had sex with a 13-year-old girl when he was 19;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Marshall Spates, 35, to theft of property in the first degree; and
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Robert Lee Hill, 26, to domestic violence assault in the second degree.
All of these defendants will be sentenced at a later time.